Media WireHealthcare

Over 409,000 cases of animal bites, nearly 20,000 brucellosis infections reported in 2024 in Iran

By IFP Media Wire
Congo fever

More than 409,000 cases of animal bites and nearly 20,000 cases of brucellosis were recorded in Iran last year, according to the Ministry of Health.

Dr. Ghobad Moradi, head of the Center for Communicable Diseases Control, said during a press briefing that 60% of infectious diseases are transmitted from animals to humans.
He noted that 80% of emerging and re-emerging diseases, such as MERS and avian influenza, have animal origins.

He emphasized that while industrialized nations have reduced zoonotic infections through veterinary oversight and public health measures, Iran’s ecology poses a higher risk due to favorable conditions for disease-carrying organisms.

According to Moradi, 19,972 brucellosis cases were reported in 2024, primarily linked to the consumption of unpasteurized dairy products and contact with infected livestock.
He called for stronger cooperation with veterinary services to control the disease at its source.

Animal bites also remain a major concern, with 24 deaths caused by rabies in the past year.
Moradi highlighted the high cost of rabies treatment, noting each vaccine dose costs €7 and requires three doses per patient.

He urged better public awareness and stricter hygiene regulations for pet ownership to prevent further transmission of zoonotic diseases.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks