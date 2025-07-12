Over 409,000 cases of animal bites, nearly 20,000 brucellosis infections reported in 2024 in Iran

Dr. Ghobad Moradi, head of the Center for Communicable Diseases Control, said during a press briefing that 60% of infectious diseases are transmitted from animals to humans.

He noted that 80% of emerging and re-emerging diseases, such as MERS and avian influenza, have animal origins.

He emphasized that while industrialized nations have reduced zoonotic infections through veterinary oversight and public health measures, Iran’s ecology poses a higher risk due to favorable conditions for disease-carrying organisms.

According to Moradi, 19,972 brucellosis cases were reported in 2024, primarily linked to the consumption of unpasteurized dairy products and contact with infected livestock.

He called for stronger cooperation with veterinary services to control the disease at its source.

Animal bites also remain a major concern, with 24 deaths caused by rabies in the past year.

Moradi highlighted the high cost of rabies treatment, noting each vaccine dose costs €7 and requires three doses per patient.

He urged better public awareness and stricter hygiene regulations for pet ownership to prevent further transmission of zoonotic diseases.