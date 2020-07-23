Over 2,000 Iranian COVID-19 Patients Hospitalized in 24 Hours

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 2,621 new cases of coronavirus infection have been identified across the country in the past 24 hours, out of whom 2,004 have been hospitalized.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the new cases of infection increase the total number of cases to 284,034.

She said 221 people have also died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 15,074.

The spokeswoman said 247,230 patients have so far recovered from the disease, and been discharged from hospital, but 3,667 patients are still in severe conditions of the disease.

Lari noted that 2,254,123 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

As in previous days, she said, the red zones include Mazandaran, Fars, East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Khorasan Razavi, Alborz, Khuzestan, Lorestan, Golestan, Kerman, Zanjan, and Ilam provinces.

Tehran, Isfahan, Bushehr, Hormozgan, Qazvin, Markazi, North Khorasan, Hamadan, South Khorasan, Semnan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Ardabil, and Kohgiliyeh and Buyer-Ahmad provinces are also in orange zone, the spokeswoman stated.