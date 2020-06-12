Over 144,000 Recover from COVID-19 in Iran

The spokeswoman for Iran’s Health Ministry says 144,639 Coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease so far and been discharged from the hospital.

In her press briefing on Friday, Sima-Sadat Lari said 75 people have also died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 8,659.

She also confirmed 2,369 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 182,545.

2,739 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, she added.

Lari noted that 1,196,947 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.