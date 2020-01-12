Outbreak of War in Region Very Dangerous: Rouhani

Hassan Rouhani told visiting Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi that the current situation in the region is very sensitive, adding the outbreak of war and tensions in the region can be “very dangerous.”

“While being fully prepared to safeguard its interests, the Islamic Republic of Iran never seeks to fuel the flames of war in the region; hence, the operation we conducted against a US base [in Iraq] was, in fact, a response to the United States’ criminal act (assassination of General Soleimani),” said the president.

He said dialogue and closer cooperation among Muslims nations and governments in the region will benefit all, adding divisions and war would harm everyone.

President Rouhani further emphasized the need to enhance Tehran-Islamabad relations.

“Relations with Pakistan are of utmost importance to Iran, and we attach great significance to the promotion of relations with this country,” he said.

“Borders of Iran and Pakistan should be borders of peace and friendship, and we should not allow some groupings to make our borders insecure,” the Iranian president said.

He urged all countries to categorically condemn the United States’ state terrorism.

The Pakistani foreign minister, in turn, said he will not allow Pakistani territory to be used for threatening other countries, especially Iran.

“Pakistan regards itself as a partner to peace and stability for the Islamic Republic of Iran, and never wants to contribute to a conflict that would harm the region, Iran in particular,” said Pakistan’s foreign minister.