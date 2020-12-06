‘One Single Iranian Firm Able to Produce 1mn COVID-19 Diagnosis Kits Daily’

A senior Iranian official says the country has the capacity to produce one million coronavirus diagnosis kits a day just by one single company.

Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari said Iran has managed to secure considerable achievements in the health sector.

“A large number of companies are working in the health sector and they go into action at times of crisis. One example is the coronavirus crisis. First, were unable to even manufacture mask producing machines, let alone diagnosis kits and medicines for the virus,” he said.

But thanks to the ecosystem which has emerged in the health sector, he added, Iran has now come to a point where only one company has the potential to produce one million coronavirus kits a day.

He added one of the achievements of the country has been to change the structure of the chicken producing industry.

“Many of these companies have turned out products such as vaccines, enzymes, probiotics and medications for cattle and poultry as well as marine animals.