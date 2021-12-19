Old mansion and maritime museum side by side in Bushehr

The mansion, in Bushehr’s Sabzabad district, was used by the British as a summer resort for their representatives as early as 1858. It was later turned into the permanent residence of the British consular general in Bushehr. Outside the Kolah Farangi mansion now lie various military boats, submarines and other vessels equipped with military hardware.

They are on display as part of the military equipment designed and built by Iranian engineers during the 8-year war Iraq imposed on Iran in the 1980’s.

Also on display in the museum is the famous Persepolis vessel.