Official: Iran’s PasteuCovac jab 96.5% effective against Covid

By IFP Editorial Staff

The director of Iran’s Pasteur Institute has said tests on 24,000 people show that the country’s PasteuCovac vaccine is 96.5 percent effective against Covid-19.

Ali Es-haghi added that this level of immunity protects people from powerful variants of Covid.

Es-haghi also said the first shipment of another jab named CovPars including 5 million doses is ready for delivery to the Ministry of Health.

He noted that CovPars is more effective against the Omicron strain of Covid than on Delta.

Meanwhile, a member of Iran’s National Headquarters Against COVID-19 has said research shows that Covid vaccine boosters doubles body’s immunity to the virus. He also hailed the downward trend in Covid deaths and infections but warned against complacency or relaxation of health protocols, adding that it’s likely Omicron will invade Iran in the coming weeks.

