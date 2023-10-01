Official: Iran’s non-oil exports hit 54.6 billion dollars

Mohammad Rezvanifar told Fars News that the figure shows a 5% increase compared to the same period last year.

As for Iran’s business partners, Rezvanifar said there has been no change in this respect and China, Iraq, the UAE, Turkey and India are the largest markets for Iran’s exports while the most important sources of Iran’s imports are the UAE, China, Turkey, Germany and India.

The head of the Customs Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran also spoke about the transit of goods from the country in the first half of this year, saying the volume of goods transported during the period was 7.7 million tons, which shows an 8.2% increase compared to the same period last year.