Sunday, September 3, 2023
Analyst: Fixing Iran economy contnigent on JCPOA, FATF

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Economy

A Tehran-based  international expert says that the key to reviving Iran's stagnant economy lies in resolving the issues surrounding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

In an interview with Khabarfori news outlet, Ali Bigdeli emphasized that it may take at least one and a half years to see any progress regarding the JCPOA.

He highlighted that unlike previous discussions, which were conducted through secret diplomacy, recent developments have led to an increase in oil exports.

However, the prominent university professor stressed the need to focus on economic aspects and highlighted Saudi Arabia’s willingness to invest generously in Iran if these issues are resolved.

He further emphasized that without addressing the JCPOA, IAEA, and FATF concerns, Iran will remain trapped in its current economic crises.

Lastly, he criticized Iran’s membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS as mere political gestures with no tangible impact on solving economic problems or alleviating political isolation.

