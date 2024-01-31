IMF says Iran’s economy registered 5.4% growth last year

In a report on the World Economic Outlook, which is published once every three months, the international monetary body said that Iran registered a 5.4% economic growth in 2023, showing a considerable increase compared to a year earlier.

The IMF had put Iran’s economic growth in 2022 at 3.8 percent.

It predicted that Iran’s economy will increase by 3.7 percent in 2024.

In its report in October 2023, the International Monetary Fund had predicted that Iran’s economy will grow by 2.5 percent in 2024.

The 5.4-percent growth of Iran’s economy in 2023 came as the world’s economic growth hit 3.1 percent, showing a slump compared to a year before.

The average economic growth of the developed countries in 2023 stood at only 1.6% while their average economic growth was 2.6 percent in 2022.

In the reported fiscal year, the average economic growth of the developing countries was 4.1 percent.

The report added that the economies of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) grew by 2% on average, with Saudi Arabia registering a -1.1 percent economic growth in 2023.