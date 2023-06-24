Official: Iran seeks more flights to Saudi Arabia following restoration of ties

Mohammad Mohammadibakhsh told IRNA at the moment Hajj flights are going on between Iran and Saudi Arabia, adding, “We are seeking talks to establish flights beyond the Hajj season.”

The deputy of Iran’s Road and Urban Development Minister added he has invited his Saudi counterpart to Tehran to that end.

He said Iranian airlines want to start flights from different Iranian cities to Saudi Arabia.

According to IRNA, Iranian and Saudi pilgrims favor direct flights between Mashhad, northeast of Iran, to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and this is on the agenda of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have recently restored diplomatic ties following a seven-year break.