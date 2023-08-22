Official: 1mn foreign patients treated in Iran every year

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Mohammad Hossein Niknam said, “We refer to this section as health diplomacy, which is a proper platform for the development of the country’s international interactions.”

He added Iran pursues a three-pronged objective in its international healthcare policy to gain a deserved status in the medical sector, improve ties with the neighbors, and develop scientific and economic cooperation in order to increase the country’s share of the healthcare market.

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states and BRICS group of major emerging economies, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, are major medical partners of Iran, the official said.

Niknam noted that providing coronavirus vaccines during the breakout of the disease was one of the achievements of the interactive policy.

He added over 7,000 foreign medical students have chosen Iranian universities due to the high quality of the education system and their international standing.