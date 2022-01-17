Number of Covid cases surge in Iran

The Health Ministry also logged 3,163 new Covid cases including 338 hospitalizations. The number of new infections on Monday shows a surge compared to Sunday. Yesterday’s caseload was 2,292.

Despite the surge in the cases, there are no red zones across Iran in terms of risk from Covid due to a nationwide vaccination campaign that has seen some 130 million doses of vaccine administered to people.

But it seems Iran is not out of the woods yet as authorities are warning that it’s highly likely that Iran will soon get hit hard by a new wave of the Covid pandemic.

A member of the scientific committee of Iran’s National Task Force for Fighting the Coronavirus has said the country is already in a new wave of Covid driven by the Omicron variant.

Minoo Mohraz added that the wave will reach its peak in the next 3 to 4 weeks. She also said the vaccine has little effect on Omicron, so it is important people get their boosters.

Omicron has already overwhelmed many countries around the world, including the US and countries in European.

The strain is said to be way more contagious than Delta, the previous variant, though less deadly.