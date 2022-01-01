Iran Covid: Deaths, infections keep falling

A day earlier, the number of deaths and infections were respectively 34 and 1,703.

While much of Europe and the US is struggling to roll back a resurgent pandemic fueled by the new Covid variant known as Omicron, Iran has succeeded in containing the outbreak. Despite that, experts are warning about quote tsunami of Omicron cases in case of relaxation of health protocols.

Few numbers of Omicron cases have been logged in the Islamic Republic. Iran’s nationwide vaccination campaign has been credited with the downward trend.

Nearly 8 million people have received their third dose of vaccine, or their boosters.