Nuclear Chiefs of Iran, France Meet in Austria

Pointing to Iran’s expectation from the French after the 2015 nuclear deal and the atomic collaborations between the two countries, Salehi described the beginning of the process of implementation of the deal as “successful”, yet voiced dissatisfaction of Iran with France’s failure to pay enough attention to the collaborations, including in the field of nuclear fusion.

Salehi stressed that “in case the current trend goes on, neither of the parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) can expect satisfaction with the deal,” describing Iran’s rolling back from its commitment under the deal as “aimed at maintaining the deal and striking a balance in it.”

He said the IAEA confirmed in its 16 successive reports Iran’s commitment to its obligations under the JCPOA, but Iran’s minimum expectations were not met. “Public opinion in Iran is seriously dissatisfied and demands reciprocal action.”

The French official, in turn, voiced his country’s regret over the US withdrawal from JCPOA and concern over Iran’s rolling-back steps, saying that France continues to support JCPOA “as it did in the past.”