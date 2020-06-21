No Talks with US, Whatsoever: Iran Parliament Speaker

Iran’s parliament speaker says holding negotiations with the United States is absolutely forbidden.

Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf said on Sunday Tehran is not against diplomacy and talks, but believes talks with Washington would be “detrimental.”

“And negotiations with European countries should be held with maximum distrust,” he said.

“By heeding the US calls to promote the (anti-Iran) resolution on Friday, the Europeans showed that they are nothing short of the US when it comes to bearing grudge against Iran,” he added.

“The Europeans should know that the US failed to advance its bullying tactics by resorting to the knee-on-the-neck policy, and today, it is using Europe as a medium to achieve its goals,” he added.

Today, those supporting the anti-Iran resolution adopted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) “are to blame for the tension in Iran-IAEA relations,” he said.

He noted the resolution was passed due to lobbying by Washington and Tel Aviv as well as machinations by the European countries against Iran.

He said many of the countries voting for the resolution were under heavy US pressure.

He said the Zionist circles which are behind these machinations keep dreaming that they can sow discord within the ranks of the Iranian nation and Islamic Establishment.

The speaker said they believe they can exert pressure on Iran and find a way to hold Iran to ransom by passing such resolutions.

“I’m announcing loud and clear that today, the officials of the Islamic Establishment see eye to eye on the fact that the US and Zionist regime [of Israel] are not able to achieve any of their objectives at regional and international levels, and the IAEA will not be allowed to violate legal frameworks, whatsoever,” he said.

Qalibaf underscored Iran has cooperated generously with the IAEA within the framework of international regulations and its national interests, but often received growing enmity and was held to ransom more than before.