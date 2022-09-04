Sunday, September 4, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsSecurity

Report: No Russia demand for Iran forces leaving Syria base

By IFP Editorial Staff
Supporters of Syria, Iran and Russia

Nour News, a media outlet affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, has denied a report by the Arab-speaking newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat claiming that Russian has called on Tehran to remove its troops from military bases in Syria.

The British daily quoted unnamed sources as saying that Russia called on Iran to leave military bases in the west of Syria’s Hama Province and also withdraw from its bases in central and western Syria.

Western media also jumped on the report, claiming that Russia made such a demand after a surge in attacks attributed to the Zionist regime against Iranian forces.

Nour News said the report by Asharq Al-Awsat is a lie and Russia never made such a demand.

The Iranian news outlet added that the British newspaper’s report also exaggerates the Zionist regime’s attacks.

Nour News said Iran plays an advisory role in Syria in coordination with the Syrian government and with the aim of fighting terrorism.

According to the media outlet, Iran and Syria are pressing ahead with their strategic cooperation forcefully and fabricating such reports is only aimed at boosting the morale of Takfiri terrorists in Syria and portraying the Zionist regime as effective in regional political and security equations.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks