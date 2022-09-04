Report: No Russia demand for Iran forces leaving Syria base

The British daily quoted unnamed sources as saying that Russia called on Iran to leave military bases in the west of Syria’s Hama Province and also withdraw from its bases in central and western Syria.

Western media also jumped on the report, claiming that Russia made such a demand after a surge in attacks attributed to the Zionist regime against Iranian forces.

Nour News said the report by Asharq Al-Awsat is a lie and Russia never made such a demand.

The Iranian news outlet added that the British newspaper’s report also exaggerates the Zionist regime’s attacks.

Nour News said Iran plays an advisory role in Syria in coordination with the Syrian government and with the aim of fighting terrorism.

According to the media outlet, Iran and Syria are pressing ahead with their strategic cooperation forcefully and fabricating such reports is only aimed at boosting the morale of Takfiri terrorists in Syria and portraying the Zionist regime as effective in regional political and security equations.