No Country Except Iran Could Deal with COVID-19 under Sanctions: Rouhani

Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that all countries around the world are currently coping with the disease, but Iran’s conditions are different and the actions were acceptable.

Rouhani further emphasised the need for accurate and transparent information in the fight against coronavirus, adding that the main need of today’s society is the ease of mind along with public participation to deal with coronavirus.

He made the comments in a meeting with his advisors and deputies to coordinate actions against coronavirus.

Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Saturday the number of coronavirus infections has increased to 12,729, out of whom 611 have died and 4,339 have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

The Health Ministry’s spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, confirmed 1,365 new cases of coronavirus infections, including 97 new deaths, during the past 24 hours.