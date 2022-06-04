Saturday, June 4, 2022
type here...
CultureCinemaMedia Wire

Iran actress Niki Karimi among Tribeca jury members

By IFP Media Wire
Niki Karimi

Iranian actress, director, and screenwriter Niki Karimi has been named as the jury member of the International Narrative Feature Competition section at the 2022 Tribeca Festival.

The 2022 Tribeca Festival has named its jury totaling more than five dozen members across 18 categories with Alan Zweibel, Aidan Quinn, Anne Archer, Rose Troche, and Oge Egbuonu judging the US Narrative Feature Competition.

2022 Tribeca Festival has also named Niki Karimi as a jury member of the International Narrative Feature Competition section of this festival.

2022 Tribeca Festival will run from June 8 through June 19 in New York, United States, when the winners will be announced.

In November 2021, Niki Karimi was selected to chair the jury of the International Crime and Punishment Film Festival in Turkey.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks