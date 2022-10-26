Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Nigerian ambassador says Iran to build refinery in the African country

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Oil

The Nigerian ambassador to Tehran says Iran is planned to construct a refinery in his country as part of economic agreements signed with western African nations.

Alhaji Tukur Mani said in a conference on trade opportunities in west Africa that western African countries are forming a union that is trying to introduce facilities for trade among members, including a common currency, stressing that western African nations are engaged in expansion of their ties with Iran.

The ambassador added that African nations are also seeking to use the experience of Iranian companies to end sales of raw materials such as coffee beans, cocoa, palm oil and natural rubber.

He further stressed that Nigeria also has vast mining potential and is ready for cooperation with Iran for exploration and extraction operations.

