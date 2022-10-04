Iranian newspaper: Authorities should address root cause of dissent in Iran

The editorial was referring to the recent protests that happened in Iran following the death of 22-year-old girl Mahsa Amini in police custody in Tehran.

The newspaper said the existence of dissent among people from different social strata stems from economic hardships, injustice and violation of civil rights, noting that all those factors ignited the protests in Iran.

The editorial also urged authorities to acknowledge this fact and make a genuine effort to resolve the problems.

The protests against Ms. Amini’s death have left dozens dead including both citizens and police forces.

Attacks on public property also caused huge material damage.