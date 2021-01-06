New Coronavirus Deaths in Iran Slip to Lowest Since Mid-June

Iran has confirmed 82 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the lowest figure since June 15, 2020, increasing the overall death toll to 55,830.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari reported 6,283 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 1,261,903.

So far, Lari added, 1,040,521 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,780 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 7,939,633 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

According to Lari, the four cities of Sari, Amol, Ramsar, and Northern Savadkuh are currently in the “red” zone, 43 cities in the “orange” zone, and 401 cities in the “yellow” zone in terms of coronavirus outbreak.