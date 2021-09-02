New Consignment of Covid-19 Vaccine Arrives in Iran

A consignment of coronavirus vaccines containing well over 1.4 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine of the COVAX Facility has arrived Iran.

“The customs proceedings [of the vaccine shipment] were immediately performed right after the cargo was unloaded from the flight before the vaccines were delivered to the Ministry of Health and Medical treatment,” said Mehrdad Jamal Aronaghi, the deputy chief of the Iranian Customs Administration.

He said the new shipment brings to more than 30 million doses the number of imported Covid vaccines.

The Iranian government was under fire for a snail-paced vaccination drive in the initial stages of the national Covid-19 inoculation plan.

According to the health ministry, around 27 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been injected in the country so far.

The total coronavirus caseload in Iran has crossed the five million-mark. Overall deaths have surpassed 108,000.

