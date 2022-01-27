Thursday, January 27, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsSecurity

Navy commander: Presence in high seas sign of Iran’s might

By IFP Editorial Staff
Commander of the Iranian Navy ,Shahram Irani
Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

More Articles

Commander of the Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani says the presence of Iranian naval vessels in the high seas is a sign of the country's strength.

“The reason why the Navy focuses on being present in waters far away is that this presence with military units is a sign of the country’s might. Destroyers of the naval units that we send for such missions have mostly been built domestically…so that this is a manifestation of our capability,” Shahram Irani stated in an exclusive interview with Tasnim News Agency.

The commander said naval missions in international waters show that despite facing an evil triangle of conspiracy, threats and sanctions over the past 40 years, Iran has been able to stand on its own feet.

He noted that this presence has been in accordance with the orders of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

Iran’s naval forces have expanded their operations in international waters in recent years to protect merchant ships and oil tankers.

Last year, an Iranian Navy flotilla entered the Atlantic Ocean for the first time.

Previous articleQatari FM: Yemen crisis has no military solution

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks