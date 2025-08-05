Multiple Iranian provinces announce shutdowns amid unprecedented heatwave

According to official announcements, the provinces, including the capital Tehran, have either declared full closures or reduced working hours.

The decisions were made by local energy committees and approved by provincial governors.

In most provinces, government offices, banks, educational institutions, and public organizations will remain closed on Wednesday. Some provinces, such as West Azarbaijan, East Azarbaijan, and Khuzestan, have extended the closures to Tuesday as well.

Essential services, including hospitals, emergency units, and select bank branches, will continue operations.

The closures aim to stabilize the national electricity network, which has been under severe stress due to record-high temperatures. Officials have urged citizens to minimize energy use and cooperate with ongoing conservation efforts.

This marks the second consecutive week of midweek closures in some provinces, reflecting the increasing urgency of Iran’s energy management challenges during the summer heat.