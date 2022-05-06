MP: Iran’s drone capability non-negotiable

Mohammad Hassan Asghari said the US is trying to obtain concessions from Iran in the Vienna talks by portraying Tehran as a threat and by imposing sanctions on the drone industry of the country.

Asghari added that Iran’s drone might has turned the Islamic Republic of Iran into a regional power.

The MP said Iran’s radar-evading unmanned aircraft are capable of doing long-range and reconnaissance flights and engage in combat operations including bombing enemy targets.

According to Asghari, the Islamic Republic’s UAVs are capable of dodging the Zionist regime’s Iron Dome missile shield and that’s why the regime is so worried about the matter.

Asghari added that Iran is ready to share its drone know-how with regional countries.

The parliamentarian then said the US should know that Iran’s drone industry cannot be stopped.

He maintained that regional countries are well aware the Iranian drones pose no threat to the region and it’s the US and the Israeli regime that are the source of regional instability.

Asghari’s comments came a day after the US House of Representatives passed a bill that demands an end to Iran’s drone production.