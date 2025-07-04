Most Iranian airports resume operations amid safety review

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) announced on Thursday that all domestic and international flights have resumed at airports across the country following the airstrikes by the US and Israel last month, except for those in Isfahan and Tabriz.

According to the CAO, this decision follows multiple inter-agency meetings and thorough safety and security assessments. As a result, major airports including Tehran’s Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini, as well as airports in the north, south, east, and west of the country, have reopened and are now fully operational for scheduled flights.

Isfahan and Tabriz airports remain closed, but the CAO stated that they will rejoin the national aviation network once necessary infrastructure is restored and no further restrictions remain.

Additionally, Iran has reopened its central and western airspace to international overflights during daytime hours (5 a.m. to 6 p.m.), while eastern airspace remains open 24/7 for transit flights and regional operations.

Iran’s airspace had been closed to flights since June 13 when the Israeli regime, later joined by the US, launched strikes that targeted civilian and military targets across the country.