Moscow says Russia-Iran strategic partnership treaty still in the works

“The preparation of a new large international treaty continues. The sides reaffirm their interest in promptly completing this process and signing this document,” the diplomat said, answering a question about potential complications due to Tehran’s protest, expressed to the Russian envoy over the joint statement, made after the strategic dialogue meeting between Russia and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC).

Zakharova pointed out that the outcome of the July 10 Russia-PGCC Strategic dialogue meeting in Moscow was discussed during the July 18 phone call between the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Iran.

“It was noted, and it was also said in the statement for the media – the foreign ministers of the two countries reaffirmed their commitment to the basic principles of international law, enshrined in the UN Charter, in their entirety and interconnection,” the diplomat explained, adding, “This includes respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Russia has recently signed a joint communique with the PGCC at the end of a ministerial meeting in Moscow that supported the United Arab Emirates’ efforts in pursuing sovereignty over the three Iranian islands of Abu Musa, the Greater and Lesser Tunbs.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said that Tehran has formally protested to Moscow about its recent joint statement with the PGCC regarding three Iranian islands.

Speaking to reporters at a weekly press conference, Kanaani dismissed the contents of the joint statement issued after the sixth ministerial meeting of strategic dialogue between Russia and the PGCC.

“Respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries is a recognized principle in international law. Tehran considers the observance of this principle regarding Iran’s territorial integrity by all parties as an imperative principle and will show a serious and proportional reaction to its violation,” the spokesman stressed.

He reiterated that Iran’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb islands are never subject to negotiations, stressing that Tehran rejects any interference by any party in this regard.

“Iran’s stance on this issue has been transparent. Iran has formally protested to the Russian government,” Kanaani stated.