More than 75mn Iranians vaccinated against Covid-19

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-
COVID-19 Vaccine in Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry says over 75 million doses of Covid vaccine has so far been administered to people in the country since the nationwide vaccination drive started several months ago.

According to the Health Ministry, more than 49 million people have received one shot and over 26 million others have been fully inoculated.

Meanwhile, 167 more people have died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, that’s according to the Tuesday report of the Health Ministry.

The fatalities push to 124,423 the death toll since the pandemic started.
The downward trend in Covid deaths, infections and hospitalizations has held in the past weeks.

Currently, 9 cities are marked red, the highest level of risk from Covid, while other cities and towns are either orange, yellow or blue, the latter being the lowest level of danger.
Authorities attribute this to the rising rate of vaccination across Iran. They have lifted some Covid-related bans like restrictions on working and businesses. But officials have warned people against relaxing health protocols, saying a sixth peak of the disease could be around the corner.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here