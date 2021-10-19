More than 75mn Iranians vaccinated against Covid-19

Iran’s Health Ministry says over 75 million doses of Covid vaccine has so far been administered to people in the country since the nationwide vaccination drive started several months ago.

According to the Health Ministry, more than 49 million people have received one shot and over 26 million others have been fully inoculated.

Meanwhile, 167 more people have died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, that’s according to the Tuesday report of the Health Ministry.

The fatalities push to 124,423 the death toll since the pandemic started.

The downward trend in Covid deaths, infections and hospitalizations has held in the past weeks.

Currently, 9 cities are marked red, the highest level of risk from Covid, while other cities and towns are either orange, yellow or blue, the latter being the lowest level of danger.

Authorities attribute this to the rising rate of vaccination across Iran. They have lifted some Covid-related bans like restrictions on working and businesses. But officials have warned people against relaxing health protocols, saying a sixth peak of the disease could be around the corner.