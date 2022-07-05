‘MKO terrorists detonated weak IEDs at IRGC base for propaganda purposes’

In an interview with Iranian media, Ismail Kowsari said what was reported as “explosions” at the Malek Ashtar base of the IRGC’s Basij Force was caused by two “very weak” IEDS, which were detonated at the facility during a holiday and under the cover of darkness.

The incident was quickly claimed by the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorists, a notorious anti-Iran terrorist group mainly based in Europe.

Kowsari said, “The incident was filmed with the aim of exaggerating the operation and documenting their treason in return for money. It is natural that the enemies of Iran do not pay money for any simple claim. That is why the MKO members had to prove that they had carried out a ‘large’ and ‘successful’ operation.”

“However, the fact of the matter is that the MKO elements exaggerated the [incident] for propaganda purposes, otherwise their operation had no special significance since they failed to inflict any damage,” he added.

The MKO has conducted numerous assassinations and bombings against Iranian statesmen and civilians since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Out of the nearly 17,000 Iranians killed in terrorist assaults since the Islamic Revolution, about 12,000 have fallen victim to the MKO’s acts of terror.