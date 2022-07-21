Military chief: Iran seeking highest level of deterrent power against enemies

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri said on Thursday, “We have set the goal of reaching the peak of deterrence” so that the enemies will not have the courage to even dream about attacking Iran.

He made the comments days after the Israeli regime’s military chief renewed threats of military action against Iran.

Baqri further highlighted the great responsibility resting on the shoulders of the Armed Forces for safeguarding the nation against threats, urging them to step up efforts to boost their preparedness for any type of confrontation with the enemies in case of any aggression.

He further praised the role of martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the anti-terror icon, in the regional fight against the Daesh terrorist group.

Had it not been for the successful struggles of General Soleimani and his companions against Daesh in Iraq and Syria, Iran would have now been a neighbor to the Takfiri terror group and bitter developments would have been unfolding in the two Arab states, he said.

General Soleimani was assassinated in a US military drone strike in Iraq in early 2020.