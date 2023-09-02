Members of anti-revolutionary group captured in southeastern Iran

The group comprised of four people, who had received direction from abroad had over the past months to chant slogans against the Islamic Republic during sporadic riots after Friday prayers in the provincial capital of Zahedan.

The members of the outfit had confessed to being directed through foreign social media platforms and been given a number of anti-Iran flags and posters via an “intermediary.”

They had also been instructed to raise the flag of the former U.S.-backed Pahlavi regime and take video clips of their gatherings after the Friday prayers in Zahedan and send them to the foreign agent.

The group aimed to portray the public as “aligned” with the Pahlavi monarchy by hanging anti-Iran flags and posters, according to reports.

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry announced in a statement on Wednesday that its forces had dismantled a number of terrorist cells affiliated with the Israeli regime in four provinces across the country.

The ministry added the “sabotage cells” were part of a vast “Zionist-terrorist” network that had carried out several operations in the four Iranian provinces of Khuzestan, Mazandaran, Kermanshah, and Sistan and Baluchestan.

The terrorists were reportedly attempting to stage attacks and blame on the country’s police and law enforcement force.