Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Member of Tehran mayor office arrested on corruption charges

By IFP Editorial Staff
Alireza Zakani

Authorities in Iran have arrested a member of the office of Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani on alleged corruption.

That’s according to the head of the Urban Planning and Architecture Commission of Tehran City Council.

Speaking during the session of the Tehran Islamic Council on Tuesday, Mehdi Abbasi noted that there must be no discrimination in the fight against corruption.

He echoed remarks by the leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution that the one who is corrupt cannot fight corruption.

Abbasi also stressed that some people were arrested in the Tehran Mayor’s office last year.

He said if anyone feels that such allegations are false and that there is no corruption in the municipality, “I will show evidence at the future meetings of the council.”

