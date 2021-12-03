Man wanted for $400mn fraud extradited to Iran

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

An Iranian man wanted for a 400-million dollar fraud has been extradited to the Islamic Republic from Russia.

Head of International Affairs of Police and Director General of Interpol in Iran Brigadier General Hadi Shirzad said on Thursday that the accused is the leader of a group with 15 members.

Shirzad explained that the group swindled traders, money changers, importers and exporters by setting up fake domestic and international companies, adding that the case involves many plaintiffs.

He said an extradition order was issued by a Russian court thanks to the special cooperation by Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Iran’s Judiciary, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Moscow, and especially Interpol in the Russian capital.

Upon arrival in Tehran, the defendant claimed that he was unaware of the case against him, saying he had fulfilled all the tasks he was paid for.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here