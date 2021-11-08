Making Mashhadi sweets, time-consuming but enjoyable

These are small jam or chocolate sweets known in Iran as Mashhadi sweets. Each sweet is made up of two layers put on each other.

To make it is time-consuming but the final result is enjoyable.

Ingredients needed for making Mashhadi sweets

Butter or solid oil: 100 grams

Powdered sugar: Half a cup

Vanilla: 1/2 teaspoon

Egg yolk: 1

Nectar or honey: 1 tablespoon of jam

Milk or warm water: A tablespoon

Cocoa powder: 1 tablespoon

Flour: 1 and a half cup

Ingredients for decoration

Melted milk and cocoa chocolate: As much as needed

Marmalade and jelly: As much as needed

Pistachio powder: As desired

Coconut powder: As desired

Recipe for making Mashhadi sweets

1-First, we melt the butter or solid oil, but not hot. Then we mix it with powdered sugar and vanilla for 2 minutes with a mixer until it’s cream in color.

2-We add an egg yolk and beat for another two minutes with a mixer. Then we add a spoonful of honey or nectar with warm water or milk to the rest of material and stir it some more. Now we add cocoa powder and mix them with a mixer. Finally, we add the flour little by little and stir it with a spoon to collect the dough in the bowl.

3-We don’t need to knead the dough. If we stir it too much, oil will form in the dough, which is not good. Now we put the prepared dough in nylon and leave it in the refrigerator for half an hour. After 30 minutes, we spread the dough inside the nylon to a thickness of half a centimeter and spread it until all its parts are completely smooth.

4-Then we mold the dough in different or round shapes. We then put an oily paper on the tray with sweets arranged a little apart. We now empty the middle of the molded sweets with the back of a cylinder-shaped tool called masole.

5-We bake the sweets in an oven in a temperature of 180 degrees Celsius for 10 minutes, and after it cools, we melt the milk and cocoa chocolate separately using the Bain- marie method, and then we decorate the sweets that have been emptied in the middle using a masole. We can decorate them with chocolate, almonds, pistachio powder and coconut powder as much as we like.

6-Finally, we pour some marmalade or jelly in the middle of plain and unopened sweets. We need to place the plain sweets at the bottom and the decorated porridge on the first row of sweets to make them pair.