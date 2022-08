Chamran, who was elected to the council one year ago for a six-year term won 21 votes to be reinstated.

Soudeh Najafi and Jafar Sharbiani also got 19 and 21 votes, respectively, and were re-elected as the secretaries of the presiding board of the council.

The members also picked Parviz Sarvari as the vice chair of the council.

Tehran’s City Council has 21 members, who are elected through popular vote.

Selecting the mayor of the mega-city is among the major jobs of the council.