Louvre Museum Hosts Seminar on Iran’s Ancient Sialk Hills

The seminar was held at the auditorium of the Louvre Museum in Paris on Monday.

According to the Iranian Embassy in France, the event was attended by researchers and Archaeology experts from major international academies and famous museums, such as the Louvre Museum, the British Museum, and top-rated German museums.

The seminar was also attended by a delegation of officials and experts from the National Museum of Iran, led by the curator of the museum, Jebraeil Nokandeh, who was accompanied by archaeologists and researchers working on the Sialk Hills.

Iran’s Ambassador to France Bahram Qassemi was also among the participants at the opening of the seminar. In comments on the sidelines of the event, the ambassador held talks with a number of participants and officials about the efforts to enhance relations between Iran and France.

The ancient archeological site of the Sialk Hills, dating back to around 6000-5500 BC and known as one of the oldest cradles of civilization, has become a common ground for cooperation between the Iranian and French archeologists and excavators for decades.

The Sialk Hills archeological site was initially excavated by French archeologist “Roman Ghirshman” for two seasons in the 1930s, and then by a group led by “Sadegh Malek Shahmirzadi” in the 2000s.

The Monday event in Paris was part of a series of seminars known as “Sialk, the Heart of Archaeology in Iran”, held to highlight the historic value of the ancient site and explore avenues to continue archeological excavation in the site.

The ancient objects coming from the Sialk Hills are estimated to date back to 8,000 years ago, regarded as one of the oldest known evidence for anatomically modern humans in the world.

The first edition of the “Sialk, the Heart of Archaeology in Iran” seminars was held in the UK in 2018. The third and the fourth editions are planned to be held in Germany and Iran, in 2020 and 2021, respectively.