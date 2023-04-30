Sunday, April 30, 2023
Local police chief, wife shot dead in Iran’s southeast

By IFP Editorial Staff
The chief of Iranian Police Criminal Investigation Department for Saravan County, in Iran’s Sistan-and-Baluchestan Province and his wife have been shot dead by unknown assailants.

Saravan’s Governor Saeed Tajlili told IRNA on Sunday that Major Alireza Shahraki was killed in the attack while his wife was wounded when assailants opened fire on them from a Peugeot Pars at an intersection in Saravan earlier in the day.

Tajlili said Shahraki’s wife had been taken to the hospital, where she succumed to her wounds.

Tajlili said an investigation was underway to find the assailants and determine their motives.

Another local police official, Doostali Jalilian, had earlier told IRNA that Shahraki’s wife was in critical condition.

