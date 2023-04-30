Local police chief, wife shot dead in Iran’s southeast

Saravan’s Governor Saeed Tajlili told IRNA on Sunday that Major Alireza Shahraki was killed in the attack while his wife was wounded when assailants opened fire on them from a Peugeot Pars at an intersection in Saravan earlier in the day.

Tajlili said Shahraki’s wife had been taken to the hospital, where she succumed to her wounds.

Tajlili said an investigation was underway to find the assailants and determine their motives.

Another local police official, Doostali Jalilian, had earlier told IRNA that Shahraki’s wife was in critical condition.