Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 11

Ukraine’s gas transmission system operator closes 16 gas distribution stations

Hundreds of thousands of homes across eastern and southern Ukraine had their gas turned off on Sunday because of heavy fighting, according to Ukraine’s Transmission System Operator for Gas.

The operator said it shut down 16 gas distribution stations in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

“It is currently impossible to restore gas supply to some distribution stations,” the company announced.

Natural gas is the primary way many homes are heated and is also used for cooking.

The Ukrainian gas operator was working with suppliers in Poland and other nations to increase gas imports so the supply available to the public would be almost equal to the average daily consumption in Ukraine.

UN: Number of refugees from Ukraine exceeds 1.5 mln

The number of refugees who left Ukraine after Russia launched a full-scale war on February 24 has exceeded 1.5 million people, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said.

“More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed into neighbouring countries in 10 days – the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II,” he added.

Mariupol residents describe a city becoming ‘unfit for human life’

Staggered by blasts pummeling the city, cut off from heat through freezing nights, and running low on food and water, the people of Mariupol, Ukraine, have been trapped by Russia’s siege.

In interviews, residents and local officials in Mariupol, a port on the Sea of Azov, described nightmarish conditions after five days of shelling by Russian forces around the city. On Sunday, city officials announced they would attempt to resume an evacuation effort that was called off a day earlier because of Russian attacks.

Ukrainians would ‘never trust’ what Russians say despite agreements over ceasefires

The Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister has said Ukrainians would “never trust” what the Russians say despite agreements over ceasefires.

Olha Stefanishyna told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme every Ukrainian citizen and politician “knows the Russian playbook by heart”.

Stefanishyna hit out at Western leaders who refused to impose a no-fly zone over her country.

“My President was as precise as it is possible and we absolutely support from the bottom of his, of our, hearts (in) everything he says because this is what we feel,” she added.

She has said the situation in her country was getting “more and more severe”, adding that Russian forces were shelling hospitals, nurseries and schools, and civilian homes.

She stated that “this is how the reality looks but it seems like … it does not look like (it is on) the agenda for the new wave of sanctions to be introduced by the democratic world”.

UK PM says situation in Ukraine not a NATO conflict

The situation in Ukraine is not and will not be a NATO conflict, as the alliance is not seeking confrontation with Russia, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated.

“This is not a NATO conflict, and it will not become one. No ally has sent combat troops to Ukraine. We have no hostility toward the Russian people, and we have no desire to impugn a great nation and a world power,” Johnson said in an opinion article published by The New York Times.

Humanitarian corridors set to open again after being shut yesterday

Humanitarian corridors in the southeastern Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha will be opened again today, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

Some skepticism over the routes has grown after Ukrainian authorities paused evacuations of civilians Saturday, citing Russian violations of a ceasefire.

Civilians in the battered Ukrainian port city of Mariupol are trapped without power and water and unable to recover their dead, its mayor stated Saturday, as he accused Russia of trying to “choke” the city by shutting off agreed evacuation routes.

Russia agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday to allow civilians to safely leave Mariupol and Volnovakha, where residents have endured days of heavy, indiscriminate shelling.

But evacuations were paused, with Ukrainian authorities accusing Russia of violating the agreement by resuming its attacks, leaving thousands of civilians trapped in what people on the ground describe as increasingly dire conditions.

UK: Ukraine conflict to last months, if not years

The conflict in Ukraine will last months, if not years, Britain’s Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab stated, and international allies need to show “strategic stamina” to ensure Russian President Vladimir Putin fails.

“Our mission with our allies is to ensure Putin fails in Ukraine, and it’s going to take some time – we’re talking about months, if not years – and therefore we have to show some strategic stamina, because this is not going to be over in days,” Raab told Sky News.

Raab has warned Russian commanders and those around Vladimir Putin that they also risked being prosecuted for war crimes at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

He noted the “reckless and frankly applying tactics by the Putin regime must be held to account”.

Ukrainian refugees near 1.5 million

The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine was expected to reach 1.5 million on Sunday as Kyiv pressed the West to toughen sanctions and deliver more weapons to repel Russia’s attack.

Mariupol to attempt civilian evacuation

The Ukraine port city of Mariupol, which is surrounded by Russian troops, announced it will begin efforts to evacuate its civilian population, after earlier efforts were scuppered by ceasefire violations.

“From 1200 (1000 GMT) the evacuation of the civilian population begins,” city officials stated in a statement, which said a ceasefire was agreed with Russian-led forces surrounding the city.

Ukrainian military: ‘Fierce’ fighting in Mykolaiv

Airstrikes and fighting continued in Ukraine on Sunday amid Russia’s invasion, with the Ukrainian military reporting “fierce battles” with Russian troops around the southern city of Mykolaiv.

The city is important strategically, as it controls the road to the key Black Sea city of Odesa.

This comes as Russia reported that it had destroyed Ukraine’s Starokostiantyniv military air-base with long-range weapons. The report has not been verified.

Fighting is also continuing for the northern city of Chernihiv, while an expected Russian advance on Kyiv has reportedly been preceded by airstrikes on the towns of Bucha and Irpin that have forced civilians to flee.

The situation in the Black Sea city of Mariupol, which is now without water or power amid Russian shelling, has meanwhile been called “catastrophic” by the organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

Officials in the city stated they had to delay the evacuation of civilians on Saturday after an agreed cease-fire broke down, but Moscow has contradicted their version of events, saying that it was Ukrainian “nationalists” preventing the civilians leaving.

Russia: Ukrainian military air base hit with long-range weapons

Moscow struck and disabled Ukraine’s Starokostiantyniv military air base with long-range high-precision weapons, Russia’s defence ministry claimed.

“The Russia armed forces continue to strike the military infrastructure of Ukraine,” Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said, adding, “On the morning of March 6, strikes were carried out by high-precision long-range weapons. The Ukrainian air force base near Starokostiantyniv was disabled.”

He stated a Ukrainian-controlled S-300 missile system had also been destroyed by Russian rocket forces.

“Russia Ukraine attack strategic mistake”

Iran’s former ambassador to the Soviet Union says Russia’s President Vladimir Putin made a “strategic mistake” by invasion of Ukraine, and destroyed the idea of “convergence of Europe and Russia”.

Humanitarian situation in Mariupol ‘dire’

The humanitarian situation in southeastern city of Mariupol is extremely “dire” with huge displacement of people, the International Committe of the Red Crocc (ICRC) warned, adding that many people are stranded in shelters without food, water or electricity.

“I could describe the situation as catastrophic,” Mirella Hodeib, ICRC Ukraine, told Al Jazeera.

“The safe passage for civilians is a guarantee under international humanitarian law. The ICRC welcomes any initiative to offer respite to civilians fleeing the conflict,” Hodeib said.

“The parties in the conflict are in negotiation now. The ICRC is willing to facilitate the movement of civilians who wish to do so. We are ready ones agreement based strictly on humanitarian terms is reached,” Hodeib continued.

WHO confirms “several” attacks on health care centres in Ukraine

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed “several” attacks on health care centres in Ukraine which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries, the agency’s chief has said.

Additional reports are being investigated, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated in a post to Twitter on Sunday.

“Attacks on healthcare facilities or workers breach medical neutrality and are violations of international humanitarian law,” he added.

Ukraine: Over 11,000 Russian troops killed in war

More than 11,000 Russian troops have been killed since Moscow launched an invasion into Ukraine on February 24, the Ukrainian armed forces’ general staff claimed.

A day earlier, the Ukrainian army put Russian casualties at over 10,000. Kyiv did not report Ukrainian casualties.

UK intelligence: Russia targeting populated areas

British military intelligence claimed Russian forces were targeting populated areas in Ukraine but that the strength of resistance was slowing their advance.

“The scale and strength of Ukrainian resistance continue to surprise Russia,” British military intelligence said in an update.

Moscow “has responded by targeting populated areas in multiple locations, including Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol”.

“Russia has previously used similar tactics in Chechnya in 1999 and Syria in 2016, employing both air and ground-based munitions,” British military intelligence added.

Moscow has repeatedly denied that it is targeting civilian areas.

Crowds of Ukrainian men line up to join army

Crowds of men have been lining up in Kyiv to join the Ukrainian army.

An order from Ukraine’s government prohibited men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country to keep them available for military conscription.

Some 3,000 Americans volunteered to fight in Ukraine

Around 3,000 Americans have pledged their commitment to the cause in Ukraine and fight against the Russian invasion, Voice of America reports.

It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the formation of an “international legion” of foreign volunteers to help fight the war as Western nations continue to abstain from getting involved in the war militarily.

Russia destroys 2,203 targets of Ukrainian military infrastructure

The Russian armed forces have destroyed 2,203 targets of the Ukrainian military infrastructure since the beginning of the special military operation, the Defence Ministry announced on Sunday. According to the Defence Ministry spokesman, Major General Igor Konashenkov, Russian fighter jets and air defence systems have shot down 10 Ukrainian combat aircraft and helicopters over the past 24 hours. “The missile forces have destroyed the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system,” Konashenkov added, stressing that three Buk M1 anti-aircraft missile systems and three radar stations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were hit by bomber and ground attack aircraft. According to Konashenkov, “69 aircraft on the ground and 24 aircraft in the air, 778 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 77 multiple launch rocket systems, 279 field artillery and mortars, 553 units of special military vehicles, as well as 62 unmanned aerial vehicles were also destroyed.” Russian Armed Forces, during the course of offensive operations, took control of the settlements of Priyutnoye, Zavitne-Bazhanne, Staromlynovka, Oktyabrskoye and Novomayskoye. The forward movement was 11 kilometres, he said.

Report: US drafts plan for government-in-exile, guerrilla war in Ukraine

The US and its allies are quietly working on “contingency plans” in case Russian forces succeed in their operation in Ukraine and force the current government into exile, The Washington Post reported.

The prospects of Russian troops seizing the Ukrainian capital, Kiev have sparked “a flurry of planning” at the US State Department, the media outlet reported. Washington allegedly expects the weapons America and its allies are currently pumping into Ukraine to be used during the protracted insurgency they expect to follow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will take the role of “the pivotal force” rallying Ukrainians to continue fighting Russia, according to reports.

“We’re doing contingency planning now for every possibility,” a US administration official told The Washington Post, adding that one such possibility involves Zelensky establishing a government-in-exile in Poland.

Ukraine’s military says operations to defend Mariupol & Chernihiv are ongoing

A defense operation is ongoing in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, the general staff of the country’s armed forces said.

“The main efforts are focused on defending the city of Mariupol and inflicting fire damage on the overwhelming forces of the enemy,” the Ukrainian military announced.

Ukrainian Armed Forces also “stopped enemy columns trying to advance towards Dnipropetrovsk region from Balakliya”, according to the statement.

An operation to defend the northern city of Chernihiv is underway in the Siverskyi region, the Ukrainian military added.

And in the southern Mykolayiv area, “capture of a considerable quantity of armored and automobile equipment of the enemy was planned and realized”.

Russian envoy says US rhetoric becoming irresponsible, calls for dialogue

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov says that Washington’s anti-Moscow rhetoric is starting to pose a risk to international security and that he is ready to discuss the issue of strengthening strategic stability with any US politician.

More Iranians return home from Ukraine

A spokesman for Iran’s Aviation Organization says 240 more Iranians return to the country from Poland where they had been staying temporarily after leaving Ukraine.

Ukraine FM: 10,000 Russian troops killed, hundreds of vehicles destroyed

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has claimed more than 10,000 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine.

The same assertion had previously been made by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Russians keep bearing devastating losses on the ground, and I cannot understand how mothers, wives and daughters of these Russian soldiers bear this pain, seeing how President Putin sends more and more of their beloved ones to Ukraine,” Kuleba said.

The Russian military claimed a substantially lower death toll of 498 on Wednesday.

Kuleba added Russia had lost dozens of aircraft and hundreds of armored vehicles.

Ukraine is bleeding but has not fallen, and stands with both feet on the ground, Kuleba stressed.

Applauding the country’s armed forces in pushing back Russian forces on a number of fronts, Kuleba said “the myth of the unbeatable and almighty army is already ruined”.

He added the defence forces have achieved some major successes and that the Russians keep bearing devastating losses on the ground.

“Ukraine is bleeding but Ukraine as not fallen and stands with both feet on the ground,” he continued.

Ukraine official hopeful of humanitarian corridor out of Kharkiv

The head of the Ukrainian delegation for talks with Russia is hopeful a humanitarian corridor out of the eastern city of Kharkiv may be opened on Sunday.

Ukrainian and Russian representatives last met in western Belarus on Thursday and agreed to have humanitarian corridors in place during their second round of talks.

Ukraine says Russia wants to seize power station dam

The Ukrainian army warns that Russian forces want to seize the dam of a key hydroelectric power station south of the capital, Kyiv.

The Ukrainian armed forces claimed Russia planned to seize the dam of the Kaniv hydroelectric power station, located some 150km (93 miles) south of Kyiv on the Dnieper River.

So far, Russian forces have destroyed, attacked or captured several energy infrastructure facilities, including Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia.

US & allies discuss security of Ukraine’s leaders amid fears for Zelensky’s safety

Allied governments have been discussing how to secure the line of succession in Ukraine in the event President Volodymyr Zelensky is captured or killed by Russian forces, according to officials from multiple governments, according to The New York Times.

The concerns are primarily about making sure there is still an independent Ukrainian government in some form, even if Russia finds a way to install a puppet leadership in Kyiv, the capital. Having an independent leader to recognize, Western officials stated, will help prevent any Russian-backed leaders from gaining legitimacy.

Zelensky’s presence and motivational speeches have been key factors in keeping up the morale of the Ukrainian military and people, and the officials stressed it was important that continued.

US officials travel to Venezuela, seeking to isolate Russia from its allies

Senior US officials are traveling to Venezuela to meet with the government of President Nicolás Maduro, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Joe Biden administration steps up efforts to separate Russia from its remaining international allies over the invasion of Ukraine.

Town near Kyiv “almost completely destroyed”

Oleksiy Kuleba, head of Kyiv’s Regional State Administration, said a town northwest of Kyiv is “almost completely destroyed”.

“There’s no water and electricity there … There is no Borodyanka. It is almost completely destroyed. The city center is just awful. Borodyanka is under the influence of Russian troops; they control this settlement,” Kuleba added.

Kuleba had claimed Russian troops appeared to take over a psychiatric hospital there with hundreds of patients, but they have now left. Russian forces are still in the immediate area, he continued.

Zelensky urges Ukrainians to keep up resistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Ukrainians to keep up their resistance, saying, “Ukrainians! In all of our cities, where the enemy invaded, go on the offensive. Go out on the streets. We need to fight every time we have an opportunity.”

In a video address, Zelensky stated Ukrainians would not give their country “away to an enemy” and commended the Ukrainian people’s faith.

“When you don’t have a firearm but they respond with gunshots and you don’t run … This is the reason why occupation is temporary. Our people — Ukrainians — don’t back down,” Zelensky added.

Zelensky applauded the Ukrainian people’s resistance and protests.

“They scream at occupants to go home, like the Russian battleship, pushing the occupants out of our territory,” he continued, noting, “Every meter of our Ukrainian land reclaimed by protest is a step forward, a step toward victory.”

Mayor of Mariupol speaks of dire situation, no power or water, no way to collect dead

Vadym Boichenko, the mayor of the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, has painted a grim picture of life in the city.

“The situation is very complicated,” Boichenko said in an interview on a YouTube channel, adding, “The Russian army has already put up a blockade on the humanitarian corridor. We have a lot of social problems, which all the Russians have created.”

Boichenko said the city, which has a population of nearly 400,000, has been without power for five days.

“All our thermal substations rely on this power supply, so accordingly, we are without heat,” he added.

Boichenko stated there are no mobile networks, and “since the attack on Mariupol, we lost our reserve water supply, and so we are totally without water now”.

“[The Russian army] is working to besiege the city and set up a blockade,” he continued, adding, “They want to cut us off from the humanitarian corridor, shutting down the delivery of essential goods, medical supplies, even baby food. Their goal is to choke the city and place it under an unbearable stress.”

Boichenko said the “wounded and dead over these past five days number in the dozens. By the eighth day, there were hundreds. Now, we are already talking about thousands.

“These figures are only going to get worse,” Boichenko noted, stating, “But this is the sixth straight day of airstrikes and we are not able to get out to recover the dead.

“They say they want to save Ukrainians from being killed by the Ukrainian [state] but they are the ones doing the killing,” Boichenko said, adding, “Listen, our brave doctors have been saving lives here now for 10 straight days. They live and sleep at our hospitals with their families.”

Boichenko talked about the humanitarian corridor, which had been cancelled Saturday.

“We had 50 buses full of fuel, and we were just waiting for a ceasefire and for the roads to open so we can get people out of here,” he said, adding, “But now we are down to just 30 buses. We hid those buses in another location, away from the shelling, and lost another 10 there. So we are down to 20.

“So, when this humanitarian corridor finally opens to us tomorrow or whenever, we may not have any buses left to evacuate the people,” he continued.

Boichenko said saving the city was out of the question, adding, “The only task now is to open up the humanitarian corridor to Mariupol at any cost.”

“All these talks are lies,” he said, adding, “All this is being done, I will repeat for the thousandth time, to destroy us as a nation.”

Boichenko insisted morale in Mariupol was strong but they are “just hanging on”.

“We are holding out hope that maybe tomorrow at the crack of dawn, perhaps a tiny dewdrop of love will splash down on the people of this city,” he stated.

“The city of Mariupol has ceased to exist,” Boichenko told the YouTube interviewer, “at least the city that you once saw.”

Mastercard & Visa suspends all transactions and operations in Russia

Credit card companies Visa and Mastercard have suspended their operations in Russia.

US working with Poland on possibility of providing fighter jets to Ukraine

The US is working with Poland on the possibility of Poland providing fighter jets to Ukraine along with consulting with other allies, a White House spokesperson confirms, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is pushing for eastern European countries to send fighter aircraft into his country.

As part of the conversations with Poland, the US is determining what “capabilities we could provide to backfill Poland if it decided to transfer planes to Ukraine”, said the spokesperson, who would not detail what backfill options are under consideration.

The spokesperson added sending fighter jets into Ukraine is a “sovereign decision for any country to make” and noted there are a host of logistics to work through, including how the aircraft would be transferred from Poland to Ukraine.

Johnson to lay out Ukraine action plan ensuring “Putin must fail”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lay out a six-point plan of action on the Russia-Ukraine war during meetings with Canadian, Dutch, and Central European leaders next week.

Johnson is set to tell his counterparts they must come together under his plan to ensure Russian President Vladimir Putin “fails in his ambition”, according to a Downing Street news release.

The plan, according to the news release, calls on countries to mobilize “an international humanitarian coalition for Ukraine, support Ukraine in its efforts to provide its own self-defense and maximize the economic pressure on Putin’s Russia”.

According to the news release, the plan also calls on the UK’s partners to “prevent the creeping normalization of what Russia is doing in Ukraine, pursue diplomatic paths to de-escalation but only on the basis of full participation by the legitimate government of Ukraine and begin a rapid campaign to strengthen security and resilience across the Euro-Atlantic area”.

“Putin must fail and must be seen to fail in this act of aggression,” the release said, adding, “It is not enough to express our support for the rules-based international order – we must defend it against a sustained attempt to rewrite the rules by military force.”

Biden speaks with Zelensky about ongoing efforts to “raise costs on Russia for invading Ukraine”

US President Joe Biden “highlighted the ongoing actions undertaken by the United States, its Allies and partners, and private industry to raise the costs on Russia for its aggression in Ukraine”, in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, the White House said.

“In particular, he welcomed the decision this evening by Visa and Mastercard to suspend service in Russia,” the White House added.

“President Biden noted his administration is surging security, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine and is working closely with Congress to secure additional funding,” according to the WH.

Zelensky tells people of Donbas to fight for their rights

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the people of the breakaway regions in Donbas.

He called on the people of Donbas to fight for their rights and freedom and urged them to protect themselves from Russia.

Beijing: “Evolution” of Ukraine situation is “something China does not want to see”

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the “evolution” of the situation in Ukraine is “something China does not want to see”, in a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Wang stated the Ukraine crisis should be solved through “dialogue and negotiation” and called on the United States, NATO, and the European Union to engage in “equal dialogue” with Russia. He added they should “pay attention to the negative impact of NATO’s continuous eastward expansion on Russia’s security”.

“China supports all efforts conducive to de-escalation and political settlement of the situation, while opposing any moves which are adverse to promoting a diplomatic solution and add fuel to the flames,” Wang continued.

Blinken underscored on the call that Moscow will “pay a high price” for its “premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified war” in Ukraine, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. He underlined “the world is watching to see which nations stand up for the basic principles of freedom, self-determination and sovereignty”.

Germany & Israel share “common goal to end war in Ukraine as soon as possible”

The German government issued a statement following German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s meeting with Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Berlin.

The focus of their 90-minute meeting were the results of talks between Bennett and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, according to German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit.

Hebestreit said the leaders of Germany and Israel agreed to stay in close contact and that “a common goal remains to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible”.

“We will work on that with all our might,” Hebestreit added.

Ukraine demands new round of sanctions against Russia

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during a televised address his country wanted stronger sanctions against Russia.

“They include, among others, banning the Russians bank Sberbank from SWIFT, closing European ports for Russian ships, closing access of Russia to cryptocurrency and stopping purchases of Russian oil,” Kuleba added.

Russian oil “smells with Ukrainian blood today”, the foreign minister said, adding that “buying it is financing Russian war crimes”.

He reiterated Ukraine’s call on international allies to protect Ukrainian airspace from the “indiscriminate and barbaric bombardment by the Russians” and to provide the country with “combat aircraft and serious air defense, missiles and weapons”.

“My message to the world is clear. When all European and other leaders at all ceremonies throughout the year, repeat those separate words, ‘never again’, they now need to prove with actions that they stand by those words,” Kuleba remarked, harking back to the Nazi bombings of European capitals during World War II.

“Prove now that you have learned to the lessons of the past, that a new brutal force in Europe can be stopped before it drags the whole continent into devastating conflict,” the foreign minister said, concluding his speech.

During the message, Kuleba commended the “admirable” courage of “peaceful protestors” in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson who “demonstrated in front of armed Russian invaders”, telling them that “they are Ukrainians, and their city belongs to Ukraine.”

“The message of the heroic Ukrainian people is simple,” he stated, adding, “Russians, go home. You are on foreign land where no one needs you. And no one welcomes you with flowers. Vladimir Putin, leave Ukraine alone. You will not win this war,” Kuleba emphasized during the brief message.

Kuleba had a “productive discussion” with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on future steps to support Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion.

Hundreds of students trapped in Ukraine’s Sumy amid shelling

At least 1,500 foreign students are trapped in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, as shelling from the Russian army continues for a tenth day after humanitarian corridors failed to materialise.

Shivangi Shibu, a 25-year-old medical student from India, was woken up in her university hostel at dawn on Saturday by the sound of shelling.

Blinken meets Ukraine FM

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the Poland-Ukraine border.

The two spoke for 45 minutes under high security at a border crossing full of refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, discussing more arms for Kyiv’s military and how to keep up global pressure on Moscow.

“I hope the people of Ukraine will be able to see this as a clear manifestation that we have friends who literally stand by us,” Kuleba stated after they met at Korczowa-Krakovets.

Blinken said Ukraine is “going to prevail”.

Ukraine’s foreign minister has told his US counterpart his country needs fighter jets and air-defence systems and called NATO’s refusal to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine a “sign of weakness”.

“It’s no secret that the highest demand that we have is in fighter jets, attack aircraft, and air-defence systems,” Dmytro Kuleba noted.

Putin: Ukraine’s resistance threatens its statehood

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Ukraine that its statehood is in jeopardy.

“If they continue to do what they are doing… they are calling into question the future of Ukrainian statehood,” he said.

“And if this happens, it will be entirely on their conscience,” Putin added.