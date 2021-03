On display are simulated replicas of the black tents of Bakhtiari and Lur ethnic groups, Turkmens’ dome-shaped traditional houses, straw houses in southern Khuzestan province, huts in the province of Azarbaijan, part of the fabric of the Abyaneh village, the ancient cistern in Yazd, the Bam Citadel, the Sa’d-al-Saltaneh in Qazvin, the windmill in South Khorasan province and sabats (passageways built between the opposite buildings on both sides of a narrow street) in central Iran.

