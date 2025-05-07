Legal expert warns: Using ‘Arabian Gulf’ could spark global backlash from Iranians

Nasri wrote in a post on his X media platform account on Wednesday, “If Donald Trump were to announce that the US will now refer to the Persian Gulf as Arabian Gulf, it would provoke widespread protests.”

Nasri stated that millions of Iranian expatriates across the U.S. and around the world are likely to react strongly outside American embassies.

He emphasized that Iranians of all political backgrounds will unite to defend the historical name “Persian Gulf,” which is recognized by the United Nations and most international bodies.

“Nothing would more effectively unite Iranians of all political stripes against the US than calling the Persian Gulf by a sake name,” he reiterated.

The reaction came after reports emerged that Trump plans to announce while on his trip to Saudi Arabia next week that the US will now refer to the Persian Gulf as the “Arabian Gulf” or the “Gulf of Arabia.”

The naming of the body of water has long been a sensitive and symbolic issue for Iranians, who see the use of “Arabian Gulf” as a deliberate and provocative distortion of history.