IFP ExclusiveViews

Legal expert warns: Using ‘Arabian Gulf’ could spark global backlash from Iranians

By IFP Editorial Staff

Reza Nasri, a prominent international law expert, has warned that any move by US President Donald Trump to officially adopt the term “Arabian Gulf” in reference to the Persian Gulf would provoke a powerful backlash from the global Iranian community.

Nasri wrote in a post on his X media platform account on Wednesday, “If Donald Trump were to announce that the US will now refer to the Persian Gulf as Arabian Gulf, it would provoke widespread protests.”

Nasri stated that millions of Iranian expatriates across the U.S. and around the world are likely to react strongly outside American embassies.

He emphasized that Iranians of all political backgrounds will unite to defend the historical name “Persian Gulf,” which is recognized by the United Nations and most international bodies.

“Nothing would more effectively unite Iranians of all political stripes against the US than calling the Persian Gulf by a sake name,” he reiterated.

The reaction came after reports emerged that Trump plans to announce while on his trip to Saudi Arabia next week that the US will now refer to the Persian Gulf as the “Arabian Gulf” or the “Gulf of Arabia.”

The naming of the body of water has long been a sensitive and symbolic issue for Iranians, who see the use of “Arabian Gulf” as a deliberate and provocative distortion of history.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks