Thursday, January 11, 2024
Lebanon lodges new UN complaint against Israel amid border tension

By IFP Media Wire
Lebanon on Wednesday filed a complaint with the United Nations Security Council in response to Israel’s accusation of Lebanon’s non-compliance with the UN Resolution 1701.

A foreign ministry statement said the complaint “includes documented evidence of Israel’s violation of Resolution 1701″.

The statement accused Israel “of distorting facts by holding Lebanon responsible for its blatant transgressions on its sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Adopted on Aug. 11, 2006, Resolution 1701 calls for a complete cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel.

It calls for Israel to withdraw behind the Blue Line and disarmament of the region between this line and the Litani River in Lebanon, allowing only the Lebanese army and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon to possess weapons and military equipment in the area.

Last week, Lebanon filed a UN complaint against Israel over an airstrike that killed Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri in the capital Beirut.

Tensions have escalated along Lebanon’s border with Israel since the Israeli army launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, amid an exchange of cross-border fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces.

