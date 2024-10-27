Hezbollah orders ‘immediate’ evacuation of several settlements in northern Israel

In a video message posted on Telegram, Hezbollah addressed residents directly, stating, “You are requested to evacuate immediately. Your settlements have become a place for the deployment and stability of enemy military forces that are attacking Lebanon. As a result, they have become legitimate military targets for the air and missile power of the Islamic resistance.”

The settlements included Kiryat Shmona, Yasod HaMa’ala, Ayelet HaShachar, Hatzor HaGalilit, Karmiel, Ma’alot Tarshiha, Even Menachem, Nahariya, Rosh Pina, Shamir, Sha’al, Miron, Kabri, Abirim, Dalton, Nefat Ziv, Qatzrin, Kfar Hananya, Manot, Beit HaAmik, Kfar Vradim, Harashim, Birya, Kfar Tzvi and Bar Yohai.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel’s offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Israel expanded the conflict this year by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.

More than 2,650 people have been killed and over 12,300 others injured in Israeli aggression since last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.