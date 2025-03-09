1 killed, another injured in Israeli air strike on southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

Lebanon’s official National News Agency NNA quoted the Public Health Emergency Operations Center, affiliated with the Ministry of Health, as saying that “an Israeli drone strike on a vehicle in Khirbet Selm resulted in the martyrdom of one citizen and the injury of another.”

The Israeli army carried out a drone strike on a vehicle in Khirbet Selm in the city of Bint Jbeil in the Nabatieh governorate, the agency reported earlier, confirming injuries without specifying the number.

While the agency did not give more details of the attack or the target, the Israeli army admitted in a statement that it had carried out a drone strike in southern Lebanon, claiming to have targeted a Hezbollah operative.

As of yet, Hezbollah has not issued a statement in response to the Israeli claims.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since Nov. 27, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah that escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

But Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 1,100 Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including the deaths of at least 84 people and injuries to more than 280.​​​​​​​

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.