Investigation reveals Israeli soldiers selling loot stolen from Gaza and Lebanon

A report by Hamakom Hachi Ham Bagehenom (The Hottest Place in Hell) compiled numerous testimonies of thefts allegedly committed by members of the Israeli army. These included large sums of cash, jewellery, electronic devices, and even vehicles.

These items were later sold on Telegram channels, Facebook Marketplace, or in public sales.

A commander in the Nahal Brigade, using the pseudonym Eitan to remain anonymous, explained that while soldiers initially took items as souvenirs, the thefts soon escalated.

Searching soldiers’ bags became a lower priority, as “it was the whole battalion. Soldiers were doing it everywhere, and they managed to hide it everywhere.”

The real issue arose when it wasn’t just the younger troops looting, but also sergeants taking part in the thefts.

“A senior commander taking equipment from people’s homes in Gaza, with the full knowledge of the company sergeant and the company commander. I went to my sergeant and asked him what was the matter. He said it really looked bad, but that there was nothing he could do about it,” Eitan said.

According to the investigation, the stolen items being sold are typically incriminating, making them unsuitable for normal use.

This includes jewellery with Arabic inscription, as well as ammunition and weapons, which would raise suspicion if used.

“It’s much easier to take cash than to take something and sell it. I’ve heard of situations where significant amounts were taken, thousands and tens of thousands of shekels – bills are the easiest thing in the world,” another soldier, Omar, told the publication.

“It’s not unreasonable to think that some of the items were taken to be sold, but I also know that many people recognise this goes beyond reasonable limits, so they make a point to hide it. Those who sell won’t be eager to talk about it with their friends right away.”

Omar added that those in positions of authority did not see a problem with such actions.

He explained, “At the higher levels, they turned a blind eye,” noting that they are not concerned with addressing the looting.

The soldier believes that there is also looting taking place amongst commanders, with items that are even more valuable.

The report stated that when money or ammunition was found, soldiers were required to inform their superiors, who would then notify the Booty Clearance Unit (Yahpash) of the army’s Technological and Logistics Directorate.

One month into Israel’s war on Gaza, the unit reported five million shekels ($1.3m) confiscated from the besieged enclave and deposited into the state treasury. Today, the figure stands at 100 million shekels ($27.6m) in cash from Gaza and Lebanon combined.

Last week, a new report by Israeli outlet Ynet outlined the vast amounts of valuables stolen by Israeli soldiers from Syria, Lebanon and Gaza, including boxes of cash valued at nearly $28m, gold bars, luxury jewellery and 183,000 pieces of weaponry.

The looting was so widespread that soldiers joked they “broke their backs” from carrying the stolen items.

Most of the looting has been conducted by and collected by special army units dedicated to “seizing” money and other property from “enemy” territory. But “independent” looting by soldiers has also been rampant.

During the ongoing invasions of Syria, Lebanon and Gaza, soldiers have seized enough pieces of weaponry to form a small army, according to Ynet.

Looting, pillaging and theft by military forces is prohibited by international law, and constitutes a war crime. Spoilation, the act of removing items belonging to vulnerable communities and civilians, is also considered illegal.

Such violations have been largely seen as normalised amongst the Israeli public, with some of the most recent case involving theft from houses in the occupied West Bank during military raids.

One clip shows what seems to be the looting of property in Jenin, with boxes piled in a wheelbarrow and soldiers taking random home items.

In February last year, the former Israeli army chief of staff, Herzi Halevi, warned soldiers against looting homes in Gaza after numerous videos emerged showing houses being vandalised and ransacked.

According to the Israeli Ynet news website, Halevi has asked commanders and soldiers to refrain from theft, unnecessary graffiti on the walls and a “breakdown of discipline”.

He pointed to several videos posted online that showed violent and provocative acts that appeared to have little to do with furthering the stated aim of destroying Hamas.

In one video, a soldier boasts about stealing a silver necklace from Gaza to take back to his girlfriend in Israel. Another video shows a soldier stealing a rug from a Palestinian home, and a third shows a soldier stealing a traditional mirror from a house.

Other videos show an Israeli officer stealing make-up to take as a gift to Israel and a soldier setting fire to food and water supplies.