Lebanon Health Ministry: 547 Lebanese killed in Israeli attacks since start of Gaza war

The ministry announced in its latest update published on Wednesday that at least 547 people, including 35 females and 20 children and teenagers, have been killed ever since Israel began its sporadic attacks against Lebanon following the latest Gaza war that began on October 7 last year.

The ministry added that 1,765 people have also been wounded, with over 100,000 internally displaced.

The majority of those killed are members of the Hezbollah resistance movement.

A state of anticipation and caution prevails in Lebanon following the assassination of senior Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in an Israeli airstrike on a building in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahieh on July 30.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has vowed retaliation for the act of terror.

Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging deadly fire since early October last year, shortly after the regime launched the genocidal war against the Gaza Strip following a surprise operation by the Palestinian Hamas resistance group.

The Lebanese resistance movement has vowed to keep up its retaliatory attacks as long as the Israeli regime continues its Gaza war, which has so far killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza.

Hezbollah officials have repeatedly said they do not want a war with Israel while stressing that they are prepared in case it occurs.

Two Israeli wars waged against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006 were met with strong resistance from Hezbollah, resulting in the retreat of the regime in both conflicts.