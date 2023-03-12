Leader’s military advisor: Iran-Saudi deal spells end of US hegemony in W Asia

At a ceremony on Sunday, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi said the Iran-Saudi deal will benefit both countries and the entire West Asia region, but it will not work against others.

He said the look-to-the-East policy will “increase Iran’s geopolitical weight” and benefit the Iranian nation, adding the era has come for the decline of America and the Zionist regime in the strategic region.

“We hope that our region will move towards security and lasting peace thanks to this agreement,” said the general.

The China-brokered agreement, he added, was a “political earthquake” that spelled the end of the American hegemony in the region.

The agreement negotiated in Beijing to restore relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran was announced on Friday. Under the deal, the two Middle Eastern heavyweights will exchange ambassadors and reopen embassies within two months.