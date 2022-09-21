Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Nour News says leader’s letter to National Security Council “fake”

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Protests

Nour News, a news outlet close to the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, has rejected reports on a letter by the office of the leader of Islamic Revolution to the council calling for a stronger response to protesters over the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian woman whose death has caused anger among Iranians.

In an exclusive report, Nour News says an image of the letter, apparently signed by the leader’s chief of staff and addressed to the council’s secretary Ali Shamkhani, has been published by “unidentified” social media channels and is fake.

Nour News added groups hostile to the Islamic Republic of are abusing people’s pain and sadness over the death of Mahsa Amini to divert the protests and push them toward unrest.

The news website also said that the form and the content of the letter shows it was prepared awkwardly with the aim of disturbing public opinion.

The report said such hostile groups have in the past engaged in such acts to create insecurity land foment uproar in different cities.

Mahsa Amini’s death has led to street protests in many Iranian cities. She died while she was in police custody over failing to observe Islamic dress code.

Official investigations continue to determine the exact cause of the tragedy.

