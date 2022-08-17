Leader’s aide: Iran backs ‘One China’ policy, opposes US encroachments

In a meeting on Tuesday with Beijing’s Ambassador to Tehran Chang Hua, Ali-Akbar Velayati referred to Washington’s threats against China’s territorial integrity and said “the enemies’ conspiracies, encroachments and threats should be faced with resistance.”

He reaffirmed Tehran’s support for the globally-recognized ‘One China’ policy and said Beijing is “considered to be a strategic ally” of Tehran.

Velayati said Russia is also facing similar threats by the US-led NATO military alliance, calling for closer defense cooperation among Tehran, Beijing and Moscow.

“Undoubtedly, Iran-Russia-China cooperation in the region, such as the holding of joint drills, is highly important for the region’s security and fate. Iran stands ready to further expand such cooperation,” he said.

The veteran Iranian politician said Iran and China enjoy long-running cultural, historical and friendly relations, which have had positive effects on both states.

Velayati also pointed to China’s Belt and Road Initiative and said Iran possesses great capacities that could contribute to the strategy.

In turn, the Chinese diplomat stressed the need for serious follow-up on the enhancement of Tehran-Beijing relations.

He said ties between the two nations are based on mutual respect and leaders of both countries have exerted great efforts to lay the foundation of such relations.

Chang also thanked Iran for its positions as well as its support for the Belt and Road Initiative and said the Islamic Republic is viewed in Beijing as a very important state in the project.