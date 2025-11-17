Lawyer says actor Pejman Jamshidi returned to Iran voluntarily, alleged rape case still under investigation

Speaking to local media, attorney Kambiz Barjas stated that “no new developments” have occurred in the case. “The file is still under preliminary investigation and no specific action has been taken,” he said.

Barjas emphasized that Jamshidi’s recent return to the country, after his trip to Canada to visit his sister and other family members, was voluntary.

“My client came back to Iran willingly. No judicial authority had issued a summons. He stands ready to appear before the court out of respect for the law,” the lawyer added.

According to Barjas, the judiciary’s spokesperson previously confirmed that certain individuals with information relevant to the case had been questioned, but no further measures had followed.

He also noted that an earlier temporary detention order was reviewed “as a matter of urgency” by senior judges in the Court of Appeal. “The decision was overturned and the detention order was lifted. My client is now free. This ruling is final and enforceable,” Barjas said.